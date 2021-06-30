TaoTronics 6-Quart Electric Air Fryer for $70
taotronics.com · 49 mins ago
TaoTronics 6-Quart Electric Air Fryer
$70 $130
free shipping

Apply coupon code "TTJKOLP" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at taotronics.com

Features
  • Easy Cooking Ideas from 50 Recipes
  • 11 Preset Menus
  • Cool Touch Basket Handle
  • Dishwasher Safe Basket
  • Automatic Shutoff
  • Model: TT-AF001
  • Code "TTJKOLP"
  • Expires 7/7/2021
    Published 49 min ago
