Tacklife 100-Foot Wall-Mounted Retractable Garden Hose Reel for $110

$110 $160
free shipping
With coupon code "TKHOSE001", it's $23 under our April mention and a total of $70 off list price. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- 180° swivel bracket
- auto-lock and retract
- 8-pattern hose nozzle
- 100-foot main hose and 6.7-foot leader hose
- includes mounting hardware
- Model: HR8
Details
3 mos ago
Cynch Propane Tank Exchange
$10 $20
free shipping
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
Tips
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Ace Hardware Biggest Grill Sale of the Year
Over 1,000 items
pickup
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Westin Outdoor Kaison 4-Piece Wicker Patio Sectional Sofa Set w/ Storage Ottoman
$499 $1,200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- In Gray, and Navy is only a buck more.
Features
- Includes two armchairs, a sofa, and coffee table
IKEA · 4 wks ago
IKEA Ramso 49" Patio Umbrella
$9.99
pickup
That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
Features
- attaches to a balcony rail
- UPF rating of 25+
