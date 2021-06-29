Tacklife 100-Foot Wall-Mounted Retractable Garden Hose Reel for $110
tacklifetools.com · 1 hr ago
Tacklife 100-Foot Wall-Mounted Retractable Garden Hose Reel
$110 $160
free shipping

With coupon code "TKHOSE001", it's $23 under our April mention and a total of $70 off list price. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com

Features
  • 180° swivel bracket
  • auto-lock and retract
  • 8-pattern hose nozzle
  • 100-foot main hose and 6.7-foot leader hose
  • includes mounting hardware
  • Model: HR8
  • Code "TKHOSE001"
  • Expires 7/11/2021
