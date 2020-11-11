New
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
$148 $320
free shipping

That's $172 less than a similar model at Target. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2160p (4K) resolution
  • 120Hz effective refresh rate
  • Roku TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs & 1 USB 2.0
  • Model: 55S20
2 comments
Mig48
Showing out of stock. These went for sale every half hour and only lasted a few seconds each time. for this particular tv it sold out after the third time they posted it as available.
13 min ago
johnegopher
Sold out 2 minutes after sale began, what a crock!
19 min ago

