Sun Joe 24V Cordless 14" Lawn Mower w/ 5Ah Battery & Charger for $127

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $92 off the list price. It's $67 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10.6-gal. detachable grass bag
- 3 adjustable grass cutting heights
- Model: MJ24C-14-XR
It's $29 under our January mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- extends to 7.2 feet
- cuts through branches up to 9.5" thick
- 0° to 30° multi-angle head
- 10" Oregon cutting bar
- Model: SWJ803E
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- cultivates a row 16" wide
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- Model: TJ604E
That's $39 under what Home Depot charges, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- cultivates up to 16" wide x 8" deep
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- 12-amp motor
- folding handle
- 120-volt power
- Model: TJ603E
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save an extra 15% off on select garden tools. Prices that are eligible for the coupon start at $42 (after application), and it includes trimmers, blowers, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- There is a $150 maximum discount, and the coupon can only be used once per account.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by various 3rd-party eBay sellers.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Sun Joe 2,300-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $149.59 ($54 less than new model).
Save on trimmers, washers, lawn mowers, blowers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on 7 products priced from $12. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Black + Decker 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver with 30-Piece Accessories for $39 ($16 off).
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
Shop discounts on leaf flowers, chainsaws, trimmers, lawn mowers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Although the banner notes up to 37% off, we found greater discounts within the sale.
- Pictured is the Greenworks 40V Cordless Blower w/ Battery and Charger for $90.30 for Prime members. ($38 off)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $16 off the list price and a good deal in general for 5 pair of men's boxers. Buy Now at eBay
- In multi-color.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's a low by $70 and the best price we've seen in any condition (beating out a refurb we saw in January for $9 more). Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 14.5-amp motor
- up to 1.76 GPM cleaning power
- 5 spray tips
- 20-foot hose
- Model: SPX4000
Apply coupon code "DNEWS72528" for a savings of $33 off list and the best price we could find (plus, it's out of stock at nearly every major retailer). Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day manufacturer warranty is provided.
- 11-amp motor
- 1.48 GPM
- max working pressure of 1015 PSI
- max internal pressure of 1450 PSI
- Model: SPX202E
That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and $64 less than the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1,800W / 14.5-amp motor
- 1.76-GPM flow rate
- (2) 0.9L removable detergent tanks
- 20-foot hose & 34" extension spray wand
- 5 quick-connect spray nozzles
- Model: SPX3000
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Snow Joe Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14" cutting path
- 3 height positions
- 10.6-gallon bag
- Model: MJ401E
