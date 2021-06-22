Sun Joe 24V Cordless 14" Lawn Mower w/ 5Ah Battery & Charger for $127
eBay · 36 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sun Joe 24V Cordless 14" Lawn Mower w/ 5Ah Battery & Charger
$127 $150
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $92 off the list price. It's $67 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 10.6-gal. detachable grass bag
  • 3 adjustable grass cutting heights
  • Model: MJ24C-14-XR
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
