That's $29 below our February refurb mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also $54 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 1,800-watt / 14.5-amp motor
- 1.76-GPM flow rate
- 2 0.9-liter removable detergent tanks
- 20-foot hose & 34" extension spray wand
- 5 quick-connect spray nozzles
- Model: SPX3000
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $44 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
- A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- 2,000 PSI at 1.8 GPM
- 11.8-oz. onboard foam cannon
- auto shutoff
- 20ft high pressure hose
- 35ft power cord
- Model: SPX2003
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- impact rated with hex shank
- 10X magnetic screw lock system
- Model: DWAMF35
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/8" diameter shanks, compatible with most rotary tools
- plastic storage box
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is Open-Box Apple AirPods Pro for $174.95 (you'd pay $24 more for a factory sealed pair).
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
It's $5 off our mention from December and $35 below the price of a new model from Sun Joe direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 13.5-amp motor
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- generates up to 165mph airspeeds
- Model: SBJ803E
That's $12 off list, and $3 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- extends to 7.2 feet
- cuts through branches up to 9.5" thick
- 0° to 30° multi-angle head
- 10" Oregon cutting bar
- Model: SWJ803E
Save $2 over Tractor Supply's pickup price. Buy Now at Amazon
- biodegradable, non-toxic, and bleach-free
- Model: SPX-HDC1G
It's a low by $4, most stores charge $159 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- cultivates a row 16" wide
- Model: TJ604E
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|43%
|$100 (exp 10 mos ago)
|$90
|Buy Now
|BuyDig
|$135 (exp 4 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$149 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register