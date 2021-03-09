New
Certified Refurb Sun Joe 2,030-PSI Portable Electric Pressure Washer
$90 $159
free shipping

That's $29 below our February refurb mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also $54 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Sun Joe via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • 1,800-watt / 14.5-amp motor
  • 1.76-GPM flow rate
  • 2 0.9-liter removable detergent tanks
  • 20-foot hose & 34" extension spray wand
  • 5 quick-connect spray nozzles
  • Model: SPX3000
