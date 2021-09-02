Sun Joe 13.5A Electric Tiller/Cultivator for $84

Get this price via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY". That's $14 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- cultivates a row 16" wide
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- Model: TJ604E
You'd pay over $50 elsewhere for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- automatic oiler with window to gauge oil level
- safety switch
You'll pay at least $14 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by SunJoe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- cultivates up to 16" wide x 8" deep
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- 12-amp motor
- folding handle
- 120-volt power
- Model: TJ603E
Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this price. It's $14 under our June mention and $70 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1,800W / 14.5-amp motor
- 1.76-GPM flow rate
- (2) 0.9L removable detergent tanks
- 20-foot hose & 34" extension spray wand
- 5 quick-connect spray nozzles
- Model: SPX3000
Get this price via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY". That's $82 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay
- Includes 34" extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, and 35-foot power code
- 1-gallon onboard detergent tank
- Model: SPX4600
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "2YJ322VZ" to save $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Liwa via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
Apply code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to save $6, making it the lowest price we could find by $8 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Does NOT include waste container.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 8' hose & adapter
- for both gas & electric blowers/vacuums
- Model: WA4054.2
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- plant holes at 2", 4" or 6" deep
Apply coupon code "BTJJ3NE6" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YaShuo-US via Amazon.
- 9 function spray nozzle
- leak-resistant
- 3/4" brass connector
Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" pay $21 less than buying it refurb from Sun Joe direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- adjustable spray wand
- 10-amp motor
- auto shutoff
- Model: SPX200E
That's $69 less than you'd pay for a new one, a buck under our March mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 33.8-oz. detergent tank
- 2,000 PSI
- 1.65 GPM
- 20-ft. steel-reinforced high-pressure hose
- turbo nozzle
- foam canon
- Model: SPX2598
It's $71 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- cultivates a row 16" wide
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- Model: TJ604E
