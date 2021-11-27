It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Requires 20-lb. propane tank (sold separately).
- adjustable heating output
- heat-treated and rust-resistant stainless steel construction
- Model: PG211S
Expires 12/2/2021
There are four to choose from, with prices starting from $65. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- pictured is the Amaze-Heater 600-Watt MAXI Convection Room Heater for $89.99 ($40 off)
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 1500W and 750W heat settings
- adjustable flame brightness
Prime members can clip the on page coupon for an extra $50 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Choice Elite+US via Amazon.
- 750-1500-watts (2 speed)
- 1-24 hour timing
- 3 -second fast heat
- LCD display
- remote
- Model: TS15R
Most stores charge over $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable thermostat
- LED display
- remote control
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on 25 options, including house plants, succulents, and trees. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Costa Farms 4" Air Cleaning Foliage Plant Mix 3-Pack for $15.59 ($10 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
-
