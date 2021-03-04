New
Sharp
Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven
$300 $400
The Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven is Simply Better Living. Keep your big oven clean for special occasions, this is your new, every-day oven! No preheating required, saving you time in the kitchen!

This extra roomy oven fits standard, Half-Size Steam Pans for your Holiday Buffet, Lasagna, Side Dishes, 12" Personal Pizza or 9-slices of toast! Buy Now at Sharp

Features
  • broiling pan and crisper tray included
  • up to 60 minutes of steam cooking
  • instant on, no preheating
  • 0.5-cubic foot capacity
  • 5 cooking modes
  • 1,750 watts
  • Model: SSC0586DS
  Expires 4/2/2021
