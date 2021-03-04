Apply coupon code "DealNews2021" to get this deal.
The Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven is Simply Better Living. Keep your big oven clean for special occasions, this is your new, every-day oven! No preheating required, saving you time in the kitchen!
This extra roomy oven fits standard, Half-Size Steam Pans for your Holiday Buffet, Lasagna, Side Dishes, 12" Personal Pizza or 9-slices of toast! Buy Now at Sharp
- broiling pan and crisper tray included
- up to 60 minutes of steam cooking
- instant on, no preheating
- 0.5-cubic foot capacity
- 5 cooking modes
- 1,750 watts
- Model: SSC0586DS
It's a low by $15 and a great price for a moka pot in general. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- cool touch handle & knob
- made w/ durable aluminum
- flip-up top & side pour spout
- Model: B120-42V
Air fryers start at $45, blenders at $36, coffee makers at $50, mixers are from $80, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping is free for orders over $45, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-Qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer/Toaster Oven for $169.99 (low by $80).
Shop and save on air fryers from brands like Emeril, Ninja, NuWave, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured is the Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 for $159.99 ($40 off).
Save on coffee pods and coffee brewers. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
- Pictured are the New England Coffee Winter Collection Variety Pack Keurig K-Cup Pods 72-Count for $14.99 ($15 off).
