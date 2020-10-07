That's the best we've seen at a current low of $366, and $170 under our expired mention from three days ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Cosmic Black pictured).
- Sold by never-msrp via eBay.
- Exynos 990 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200x1440 OLED display
- GSM
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Interstellar Gray.
- Sold by Mobiles International via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
- 64MP quad camera
- 6.67" 2400 x 1080 display
- GSM
That's a smoking deal especially if you qualify for the top ends of the credits. It's a preorder that will be available on October 29. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black (pictured) or Sage.
- An unlimited plan and purchasing on a payment plan is required.
- Note that if you are eligible for the $250 and full $550, that covers the full device cost.
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
- class-style workouts
- tips on nutrition, sleep, and more
- bodyweight-only sessions
- yoga classes
- targeted training programs
- full-equipment home workouts
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one.
Update: The price increased to $273.98. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Samsung
- This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $350 max trade in value.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
- Android 10.0
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
That's the best price we've seen and a low today by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided; however, it's backed by a 30-day return policy.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SMR140NZKAXAR
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
