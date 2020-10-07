eBay · 30 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 4G 128GB Android Phone
$630
free shipping

That's the best we've seen at a current low of $366, and $170 under our expired mention from three days ago. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Cosmic Black pictured).
  • Sold by never-msrp via eBay.
Features
  • Exynos 990 octo-core processor
  • 6.7" 3200x1440 OLED display
  • GSM
  • Android 10
  • Model: SM-G985F/DS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9 hr ago
    Verified 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked GSM Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
bipul
It is a 4G model, not 5G.
8 hr 30 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $630 Buy Now