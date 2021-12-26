Get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and a $75 Samsung Credit to use on a future purchase when you buy this vacuum. This price is a low for the vacuum alone by $50, but with the freebies, it's the best deal we could find today by $255. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Intelligent Power Control, which recognises floor types and dust level automatically
- LiDAR sensors for mapping
- Select & Go programming, which allows you choose what parts to clean / not clean
- voice control
- washable dustbin
- Model: VR30T80313W/AA
- UPC: 887276473512
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's tied with our November mention as the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $71. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
That is a $101 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi
- voice control
- smart mapping
- Model: m611020
Most sellers charge $50 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- mops and sweeps hard floors
- bagless
- includes one reusable microfiber dry sweeping cloth, one reusable microfiber damp mopping cloth, multi-purpose cleaning pad, Pro-Clean reservoir pad
- Model: 380t
Tidy up for the holidays and save on robot vacs, canister vacuums, carpet cleaners, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba i7 Vacuum Cleaner for $329.99 (low by $210 for a new one).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Many products will get free shipping. Check individual pages for more information.
Shop and save up to $230 on tablets. Prices start at $500 for the WiFi option. Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $450 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Save big on Q60A, Q70A, and Q80A series TVs in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A QN85Q60AAFXZA 85" QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,000 off).
Act fast and grab daily deals on Samsung smartphones, TVs, appliances, tablets, and more. Buy Now at Samsung
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Save $102 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- USB input
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
It's $99 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. For further comparison, it's $750 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item will not arrive in time for Christmas.
- eliminates 99% of stubborn odors
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- built-in dryer sheet compartment
- weight kit
- self clean technology
- Model: DF60R8200DG
It's the best price we've seen (the previous all-time low cost $500 more during Black Friday week.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|16%
|--
|$499
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$599 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register