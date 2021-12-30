That's $200 off list and the best price we could find by $67. Buy Now at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Buds are available for purchase with this vacuum for $49.99 ($100 savings). If they aren't wanted, simply remove them from your order to see the price of just the vacuum.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- LiDAR navigation
- WiFi enabled
- adjustable suction power
- self empty cleaning station
- Model: VR30T85513W/AA
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of robot vacuums and mops, with prices starting at $177. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the iRobot Roomba s9+ Vacuum and Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop Bundle for $1,099 ($501 off).
That's tied with our November mention as the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $71. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
That is a $101 drop from the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi
- voice control
- smart mapping
- Model: m611020
Most stores charge over $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-stage cleaning for carpets, hard floors, and corners
- works w/ Google Assistant & Alexa
- runs for 90 minutes before automatically docking & charging
- Model: R692020
- UPC: 885155015495
With bowl games and playoffs just around the corner, save on 65", 75", or 85" 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Save up to $700 off list. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" for $459.99 ($140 off).
- 43" for $849.99 ($150 off).
- 50" for $1,049.99 ($250 off).
- 55" for $1,199.99 ($300 off).
- 65" for $1,599.99 ($400 off).
- 75" for $2,299.99 ($700 off).
That's the best deal we could find for these items together by $220. Buy Now at Samsung
- Get up to another $600 off with select trade-ins.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 6.7" Infinity Flex display; 1.9" AMOLED cover display
- 12MP (wide) + 12MP UW rear cameras
- 10MP front camera
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
Save big on Q60A, Q70A, and Q80A series TVs in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A QN85Q60AAFXZA 85" QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,000 off).
Save $102 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- USB input
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
This is $61 less than we saw it in October, a low today by $24, and the best price we've seen it in any condition. Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
It's the best price we've seen (the previous all-time low cost $500 more during Black Friday week.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|25%
|--
|$599
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register