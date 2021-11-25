Take $10 off with coupon code "YYFRIDAY", making this a low for an unlocked version by $160. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by yywirelesss via eBay.
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926U1
That's $90 less than what you'd pay for an unlocked model at Samsung. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for Verizon, AT&T, or Cricket
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
- 6.5" HD+ infinity display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 3MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras, 5MP front
- Android OS
- Model: 6960C
Buy on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards with your purchase. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for AT&T or Verizon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor
- 6.7" 2640x1080 AMOLED main screen
- 1.9" 260x512 Super AMOLED cover screen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12MP wide & ultra wide rear cameras
- 10MP front camera
- Android OS
- Model: SM-F711UZKAATT
Apply coupon code "TRACFONE20" for the best price we could find for the phone alone by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- Android OS
- 1-year 500 minute/1500 Text/1500MB data plan
- Model: S115DL
That's $142 under the lowest price we could find for a new phone today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Prism White or Prism Black.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Save on a range of smartphones from $199.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $799.99 ($269 off).
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at $120. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 ($100 off).
It's just under half off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Kryo 240 octa-core CPU
- 6.49” Full HD+ LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 5000mAh battery
- 16 MP Front-facing camera
- 13 MP Rear-facing camera
- Android 11
You'd pay $32 more for a sealed unit from other retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
- Bluetooth-enabled
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Take up to 80% off deals on tech, tools, apparel, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Over 100 items are discounted, including saws, rotary tools, lawn care, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurbished Rockwell BladeRunner X2 Portable Tabletop Saw for $79.99 ($59 less than new)
- Items are sold by Worx and Rockwell via eBay.
- See product pages for warranty information. (Most are either covered by 1- or 2-year warranties.)
You'd pay $40 direct at PUMA. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay
- In Black/White/Blue/Red/Green or Limoges/White/Green
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $78. Buy Now at Best Buy
- HDR
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Bixby voice assistant
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
