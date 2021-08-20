Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Headphones for $127
B&H Photo Video · 34 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Headphones
$127 $200
free shipping

You'd pay $170 elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In several colors (Black pictured)
Features
  • active noise cancellation
  • 11mm woofers and 6.5mm tweeters
  • water resistant
  • includes a charging case
  • Model: SM-R190NZKAMEA
