It's a savings of $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Royal Blue.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- voice control via Alexa
- touchpad functions as a wireless charger for mobile devices
- built-in Bluetooth-enabled S Pen
- Model: NP950QCG-K01US
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the lowest outright price we could find by $200. It's a significant discount for what's still basically a brand-new model. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- trackpad doubles as a wireless charger for mobile devices
- Model: NP930XCJ-K01US
That's $230 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel 3965Y 1.5GHz Kaby Lake Dual-Core CPU
- 12.2" 1920x1200 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- digital pen and bonus pouch
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: XE520QAB-K04US
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 1.8GHz octa-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Take up to $538 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. (It's also $38 less than last month's mention.) Shop Now at Samsung
- Requires activation with Verizon or Sprint, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 64-bit 2.84GHz, 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and microSD slot (up to 1TB)
- Windows 10 Home
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
It's $170 off and a very low price for a basic name-brand 16" laptop, especially one with Windows and a 1080p display. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium Gold 6405U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB HD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WB0002US
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's the lowest price we've seen for a refurbished model by $45 and $160 less than the best price we found for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day HouseholdGear / Seattle Coffee Gear warranty.
- dishwasher safe
- LED display
- on/off switch
- ready signal
- storage compartment
- Model: HR2375/06
You'd pay $36 more for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Add three pairs to your cart to see this discount.
- Available in Black or Grey Five.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Get up to $500 off when you trade in your old device. Plus, you'll receive the MOGA XP5-X+ Controller ($69.99 value) and four months of Youtube Premium ($47.96 value) for free. That's a total savings of up to $618. (Most stores charge $550 for the tablet alone). Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- It's also available with 256GB storage for $30 more, or 512GB storage for $130 more.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Bluetooth 5.0
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|14%
|--
|$1200
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register