New
eBay · 14 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 12GB RAM
$1,200 $1,400
free shipping

It's a savings of $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Available in Royal Blue.
Features
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) QLED display
  • 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • voice control via Alexa
  • touchpad functions as a wireless charger for mobile devices
  • built-in Bluetooth-enabled S Pen
  • Model: NP950QCG-K01US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Samsung
Core i7 15.6 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD 2-in-1 Black Friday
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 14% -- $1200 Buy Now