New
Samsung · 36 mins ago
Samsung 34" 3440x1440 Curved FreeSync Thunderbolt 3 Monitor
$650 $700
free shipping

That's $50 off and a popular price for this model right now. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSnyc variable refresh w/ 100Hz refresh rate
  • 2 USB Type-C and 2 USB Type-A ports
  • 1 DisplayPort & 1 HDMI input
  • Model: LC34J791WTNXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Samsung Samsung
34" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Samsung 7% $750 (exp 2 yrs ago) $650 Buy Now