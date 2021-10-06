Use code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $37 under our February mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hyper Micro Systems via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3D surround sound
- Connects w/ two smart devices at once
- HDMI
- Model: HW-T60C
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- up to 300W of total power
- Bluetooth
- Dolby and DTS 2-channel audio
- Model: HW-A450
That's $2 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and $101 less than a brand new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
It's $130 less than you'll pay for a new mode elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Klipsch via eBay.
- linear travel suspension tweeters
- 90° x 90° Tractrix horns
- fiber composite cone woofers
- plug & play
- Model: Bar 40
That's the best price it's been and the lowest we could find now by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- No warranty information is provided.
- HDMI or optical cable connections
- wireless subwoofer
- Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth
- X virtual 3D surround sound
- Model: ATS-2090BL
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's a $15 drop from our mention yesterday, and the best price we could find for a refurb (without an LCD shadow or other screen defect) by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
It's a $20 drop from our May mention of an open-box unit and you'd pay $155 more for a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $306 and it's the best price we've seen in any condition with any carrier (without requiring a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics.
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
That's $301 less than you'd pay for a retail boxed one from Verizon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAV
