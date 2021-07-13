Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $120
eBay · 23 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone
$120 $720
free shipping

That's $40 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $30 today. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by emb-phones via eBay
  • a 90-day warranty applies
Features
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Model: SM-G950UZKAXAA
