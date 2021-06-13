Samsonite Carbon 2 28" Spinner Luggage for $85 in-cart

After an in-cart drop, it's $27 less than you'd pay at Samsonite directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- Available in Red or Navy.
- ABS / polycarbonate hardshell
- zippered main and lid compartments
- 360° spinning wheels
- Model: 78385
That's the best shipped price we could find by $15, nearly half what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- Available in Red, Purple, or Turquoise.
- 6,400 cubic inches of packing space
Save up to $235 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- The 20" is $59.49 ($171 off list).
- The 25" is $67.99 ($202 off list).
- The 29" is $84.99 ($235 off).
- Available in several colors (Brushed Black pictured).
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- TSA-approved locks
- 1.5" expansion
- spinner wheels
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
It's $15 off and a good price for a leather bag of any kind, let alone one of this size. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DHK USA via Amazon.
- 100% genuine leather with canvas lining
- 2 side pockets and 1 front pocket
- dual adjustable shoulder straps
- measures 32" L x 12" H x 10" W
Apply coupon code "60SAFU8V" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Canton Unicorn Leather Goods Factory via Amazon.
- water resistant
- measures 20.5" x 11" x 11.4"
It's $61 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in Lunar Heather.
- hydration compatible rear compartment
- main compartment1measures 8.5" H x 11" W x 6" D
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $14. (Most stores charge around $30.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Get this price via coupon code "FRIEND". You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- holds up to 15.6" laptop
- removable, adjustable, and padded shoulder strap
