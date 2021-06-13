Samsonite Carbon 2 28" Spinner Luggage for $85 in-cart
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Carbon 2 28" Spinner Luggage
$85 in-cart $100
free shipping

After an in-cart drop, it's $27 less than you'd pay at Samsonite directly. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
  • Available in Red or Navy.
Features
  • ABS / polycarbonate hardshell
  • zippered main and lid compartments
  • 360° spinning wheels
  • Model: 78385
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear eBay Samsonite
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 69% -- $85 Buy Now