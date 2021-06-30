Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set for $355
New
Lowe's · 12 mins ago
Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set
$355
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Available in Blue at this price.
Features
  • water-resistant
  • made of Acacia wood
  • includes bench, coffee table, 2 side chairs, & cushions
  • Model: PAT7008C
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Patio Furniture Lowe's Safavieh
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's   -- $355 Buy Now