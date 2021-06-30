Safavieh Fontana 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set for $355

It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in Blue at this price.
- water-resistant
- made of Acacia wood
- includes bench, coffee table, 2 side chairs, & cushions
- Model: PAT7008C
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on outdoor seating, planters, and other accessories from this rarely discounted brand. Shop Now at Herman Miller
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Magis Spun Chair for $760.75 ($134 off).
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Gray, and Navy is only a buck more.
- Includes two armchairs, a sofa, and coffee table
That's at least $15 less than similar umbrellas on Amazon and a very low price for a patio umbrella in general. Buy Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which vary greatly depending on your ZIP code. (We've seen shipping costs from $10 up to $129.)
- attaches to a balcony rail
- UPF rating of 25+
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- powder-coated steel bracket
- hub
- 6" wheels
- two zinc-coated nuts and bolts
Save on over 24,000 items including cabinet knobs from 79 cents, planters from a buck, decor from $2, bags of mulch from $3, pool supplies from 4, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Store pickup may also be available).
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
Find the saw, drill, tool chest, mechanics tool set, and more that Dad is wanting this year. Over 90 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with $45 or more).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Tool 20V Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $99 (low by $71).
You'd pay around $120 for this size elsewhere. Buy Now at Overstock.com
- Available in several colors (Ivory/Grey pictured).
- Other size/color variations are priced from $24.39.
- non-shedding
- stain-resistant
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$355
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register