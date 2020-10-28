Thanks to coupon code "PICKCR15", that's the best we've seen at $456 less than a new model, and $75 less than last week's mention for a refurb model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Household Gear via Amazon.
- A 2-year All State warranty applies.
- auto-clean cycle
- 5 grinder settings
- remembers the strength setting you like
- powdered decaf option
- Model: HD8911/47
Apply coupon code "TREAT20" to save on over 100 small appliance items, including brands such as Cuisinart, Instant Pot, Keurig, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. (It can be redeemed online or in-store from November 2 through November 10.)
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Apply coupon code "8OVSMOKF" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- 6 power levels
- double burner
- handles
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 smart programs
- makes 8 cups cooked
- dishwasher-safe cooking pot & accessories
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
