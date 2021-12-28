Save $600 in cart, which makes this a low by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 2560x1440 (4K) IPS LCD display
- 32GB RAM & 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: XPX15I7G11H
Apply the code from the product pages to get extra savings. Save on over 200 configurations.
Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Athlon Gold 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $349 after savings ($250 off).
It's $360 under list and the best price we could find.
Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: M712DA-WH34
It's $310 under list and the best price we could find.
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 3.30 GHz 6-core CPU
- 16" QHD 2560x1440 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82L500F5US
Apply code "VOSTRO40" to save $371 off the list price.
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11.
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more.
Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more.
Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
There are over 1,200 items in this sale including photography accessories, computer storage, audio equipment, and much more.
Pictured is the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB UHSi-I SDXC Memory Card for $24.99 after savings ($3 low).
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS " to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $6.
- built-in LED night light
- sunrise/sunset feature
- instantly plugs into existing outlets
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Home
- Model: SMDSMPOT000N
Apply coupon code "EYO46L87" for a savings of $3.
The 2-Pack drops to $8.95 after the same code.
Sold by Thou Direct via Amazon.
- winterize water lines by blowing out water to prevent freezing and other damage
- 1/4" air quick connect
- 3/4" male GHT thread
- ball valves
- Model: RV-01158
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5.
Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Apply coupon code "FSSLDDI4" for a savings of $19.
Sold by Hyrix Direct via Amazon.
- compatible with 6- and 8-quart pressure cookers
- made with stainless steel and silicone
- heat-resistant to 445°F
- dishwasher safe
- Model: HC-MZH0006
