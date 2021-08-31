PurerDrop Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack for Whirlpool EDR1RXD1 for $37
PurerDrop · 1 hr ago
PurerDrop Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack for Whirlpool EDR1RXD1
$37 $44
free shipping

PurerDrop offers the PurerDrop Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack for Whirlpool EDR1RXD1 for $43.99. Apply coupon code "CS15" to cut it to $37.40. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at PurerDrop

Features
  • 6 month or 200 gallon filter life
  • reduces 97% of harmful contaminants in water
  • designed to replace Whirlpool EDR1RXD1 and W10295370A
  • Model: PD001-3P
  • Code "CS15"
  • Published 1 hr ago
