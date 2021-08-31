PurerDrop Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack for Whirlpool EDR1RXD1 for $37

PurerDrop offers the PurerDrop Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack for Whirlpool EDR1RXD1 for $43.99. Apply coupon code "CS15" to cut it to $37.40. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at PurerDrop
- 6 month or 200 gallon filter life
- reduces 97% of harmful contaminants in water
- designed to replace Whirlpool EDR1RXD1 and W10295370A
- Model: PD001-3P
To save $18, apply coupon code "60SR5U4X". It's a buck cheaper than the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zenes via Amazon.
- BPA-free plastic
- extra wide mouth
- includes three round, stainless steel blades
- Model: 8541972638
That's the best price we could brew up by $7. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- 1-stage system that makes beer, wine, cider, or kombucha
- designed for 1- to 2.5-gallon batches with blow-offs
- conical design eliminates sediment and exposure to oxygen while allowing for yeast harvesting
- metal stand system
- 4-oz. mason jar for yeast harvesting
- includes all hardware
- Model: FF3G
Apply coupon code "4TSNEV53" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Qtree-US via Amazon.
- 250mL capacity
- USB charging
- waterproof
- Model: Q-001
Apply coupon code "D4JQF9OW" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H1A via Amazon.
- 250mL capacity
- USB rechargable
- 304 stainless steel S-shaped blades
- Model: H1A
Save on a unique collection, including serveware from $10, bakeware from $18, and cookware from $10. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- All sales are final.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Botanique Mini Ramekin 4-Pc. Set for $15 ($10 off).
It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-slip grip
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 47552
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "2YJ322VZ" to save $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Liwa via Amazon.
- 40V brushless motor
- 50L grass box
- 6 cutting heights
- adjustable handlebar
- Model: KDLM4040A
That's a savings of $6 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits inside all 5” and 6“ gutters
- gutter docking station for ladders
- Model: 220539
That's the best price we could find by $49, and a savings of $162 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures about 21.65" x 21.65" x 11.81"
- concrete base
- removeable spark screen
- Model: HR17501AB
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
