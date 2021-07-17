OBD GPS Vehicle Tracker Display for $46
OBD GPS Vehicle Tracker Display
$46 $70
$3 shipping

  • The $1.32 shipping insurance can be removed.
  • This item ships from China and will take two to three weeks to arrive. ($0.35 shipping is available, but will take four to five weeks to arrive.)
Features
  • 9 interfaces, displaying speedometer, clock, rpm, water temperature, and more
  • diagnostic tool
  • Model: G92081
  Expires 8/16/2021
