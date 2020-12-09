That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee.
- Bluetooth
- echo control
- Call/music control, mute function
- Model: MK-MC200B

Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on 16 headphones and speakers. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphones for $123 ($125 off list).
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
That's the lowest price we could find by $7, thought most stores charge $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Wood Grain or Black.
- Bluetooth
- optical and coaxial inputs
- adjustable volume and toggle inputs
- 4" bass and 13mm silk dome tweeter
- Model: R1280DB
Save on a wide range of task chairs, computer desks, and office storage solutions. Plus, Office Depot and Office Max Rewards members will earn 10% back in Rewards for later purchases. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Verismo Modern Comfort Bonded Leather Executive Chair for $159.99. (low by $28)
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 802.11/n wireless
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 23ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 150-sheet paper tray
- Model: 2219C006
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Apply coupon code "4PUESWUB" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by USBNovel Direct via Amazon.
- plug & play
- 4K max resolution
- Model: TD-USB3.0TOHDMIVIDEOCAPTURE
Save $4 and score a hole in one while you're taking a number two. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December 23rd but can be ordered now.
- Includes 2 balls, putter, green, "Do Not Disturb" sign, and more
- Model: FON-10045
It's a buck under our mention in September, $11 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KujectDirect via Amazon.
- 50 solder seal connectors in 4 colors
- 480 heat shrink tubes in 5 colors
- waterproof
- insulated
- Model: HTS530
