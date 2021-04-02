Apply code "MKTCZYFY6MCN" to save $11. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Meross Official Store via Newegg.
- 2 AC outlets
- works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings
- IP44 waterproof rating
- Model: MSS620HK
Save a buck by applying coupon code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- 1 outlet
- 4 USB ports
- 4-foot power cord
- LED indicator light
- overheat protection
That's a $23 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-foot power cord
- Model: 04644
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- EMI/RFI noise filtering
- resettable circuit breaker
- 3,330-joule surge protection rating
- Model: ISOBAR6 ULTRA
That's a shipped low by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- 6-foot power cord
- 1440-joule surge protection
- Model: PE76
That's $49 under what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- single stroke, 80cc OHV engine
- two AC 120V 13A outlets, one 12V DC 8A outlet, one 5V DC USB outlet
- eight hour run time on half load
- Model: G2319N
Save on a range of popular titles including the Resident Evil series, Final Fantasy, Battlefield, XCOM, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is Resident Evil 2 for Xbox One for $14.59 (over $20 elsewhere)
It's $82 less than buying them separately elsewhere and the best deal we've seen for the Office software alone. Buy Now at Newegg
- AVG Internet Security 2020 for up to 5 devices
- Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for 1 device
The $10 gift card makes this the best deal we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- In White.
- Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in.
- The gift card arrives via email.
- no PC or console required (PC VR compatible)
- 2 touch controllers
- 3D cinematic sound
- Model: 301-00350-01
That's a shipped low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20 tools in 1, including bottle opener, nail cleaner, screwdrivers, cutting blade, wire stripper, and more
- measures 1" x 0.3" x 3.3"
- leather pouch
- Model: TU200HC
The next best price is $5 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on-page coupon to bag this price.
- fits 1.6 to 3.5+ GPF standard 2-piece toilets
- Model: HYR271T
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- for zones 8 to 10
- edible herb
- Model: 4P5090
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
