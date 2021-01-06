GlacialPure · 49 mins ago
GlacialPure Refrigerator Water and Air Filter 3-Pack
$43 $51
free shipping

Apply code "NEWYEAR" for a savings of $8, or use the same coupon to save on the 2- to 5-packs listed below. Buy Now at GlacialPure

Tips
  • 2-Pack for $37.40
  • 4-Pack for $60.35
  • 5-Pack for $72.25
Features
  • replacement for W10295370 / W10295370A filters and Whirlpool EveryDrop EDR1RXD1 Filter 1
  • compatible with several models from Whirlpool, Kenmore, KitchenAid, and more
  • filter life of 6 months or 200 gallons
  • tested and certified by NSF International and IAPMO
  • Model: GP001
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "NEWYEAR"
  • Published 49 min ago
    Verified 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers GlacialPure Private Label Brands
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
GlacialPure 69% -- $43 Buy Now