GlacialPure · 49 mins ago
$43 $51
free shipping
Apply code "NEWYEAR" for a savings of $8, or use the same coupon to save on the 2- to 5-packs listed below. Buy Now at GlacialPure
Tips
- 2-Pack for $37.40
- 4-Pack for $60.35
- 5-Pack for $72.25
Features
- replacement for W10295370 / W10295370A filters and Whirlpool EveryDrop EDR1RXD1 Filter 1
- compatible with several models from Whirlpool, Kenmore, KitchenAid, and more
- filter life of 6 months or 200 gallons
- tested and certified by NSF International and IAPMO
- Model: GP001
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Walsh 3.1-Cu. Ft. Compact Dual-Door Refrigerator w/ Freezer
$195 $220
free shipping
That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Stainless Steel Look for $205.76.
Features
- adjustable thermostat
- removable glass shelves
- Model: WSR31TBK
Target · 2 wks ago
Whirlpool 4.3-cu ft. Mini Stainless Steel Refrigerator
$140 $190
free shipping
That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Target
Features
- adjustable thermostat
- full-width freezer compartment
- includes 9-can dispenser, 2-liter bottle storage, and slide-out glass shelf
- Model: BC-127B
bougerv.com · 1 mo ago
BougeRV 53-Quart Car Refrigerator
$300 $400
free shipping
Apply coupon code "refrigbj" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at bougerv.com
Features
- temperature range -4°F to 50°F
- built-in LED light
- 3 level car battery protection
- measures 22.7" x 13" x 20.9"
Cafago · 1 wk ago
Atomstack 20-Watt Laser Engraver
$225 $399
free shipping
It's $174 under list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Cafago
Features
- USB connection
- fixed-focus laser
- laser protective cover
- Model: ATOMSTACK A5 20W
Amazon · 2 days ago
ShowerShroom Shower Hair Catcher Drain Protector
$13 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $3 low and the best price by far it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It usually ships within 1 to 2 months.
Features
- fits any standard 1.5" to 4" shower stall drain opening
- Model: SHSULT755
Wayfair · 1 mo ago
Bare Decor EZ-Floor Interlocking Flooring Tiles 10-Pack
$73 $84
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Available in Brown.
Features
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
Amazon · 4 days ago
Xcluder Rodent Control Fill Fabric
$21 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- fills gaps, holes, and openings to create a barrier
- shears, work gloves, and roll of stainless steel wool fabric
- Model: 162758A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|GlacialPure
|69%
|--
|$43
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register