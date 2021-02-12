New
GlacialPure · 1 hr ago
EveryDrop by Whirlpool Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter 1
$43 $50
free shipping

GlacialPure offers its GlacialPure EDR1RXD1 Refrigerator Water Filter Combo 3-Count for $54. Cut it to $43 via coupon code "DEALNEWS". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at GlacialPure

Features
  • reduces 24 contaminants
  • NSF/ANSI standard 42
  • Up to 6-mo. filter life
  • Model: EDR1RXD1
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Expires 2/19/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 2 mos ago
EveryDrop by Whirlpool Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter 1
$45 $50
free shipping

It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Verified: 02/11/2021 · Save $5.01 off list · Free Shipping

