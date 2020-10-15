New
B&H Photo Video · 42 mins ago
Unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Phone
$399 + $20 B&H Gift Card $600
Thanks to the included $20 gift card, it's $21 under our September mention, the lowest price we could find by $51, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Available in Glacier Blue.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor
  • 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED touch display
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP)
  • Model: 5011101149
  • Expires 10/15/2020
