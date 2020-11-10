New
Macy's · 38 mins ago
Ninja Mega Blender / Food Processor
$100 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and a $60 low today. (It's also $50 under our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • two 16 ounce Nutri Ninja cups w/ lids
  • 72-oz. pitcher
  • 8-cup food processor bowl
  • 1,500W base
  • Model: BL770
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/10/2020
    Published 39 min ago
