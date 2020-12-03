Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Apply coupon code "C6C3NTRN" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sujue via Amazon.
- 12 patterns in red and green
- static, auto, and flash modes
- remote control
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: LPS-GD-03RG
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
Shop and save on string lights, icicle lights, net lights, projection lights, character lights, and much more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the The Holiday Aisle Electric Lighted Crackle Lamp for $39.99 ($11 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Shop a variety of LED string lights in white and colors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items ship free, although Deerport Deco items ship free with a $45 purchase. (Otherwise choose in-store pickup for orders under $45 to avoid the shipping charge.)
- Pictured is the Novolink 50-ft. 200-Light Mini Globe Multi-color LED String Lights for $19.99 ($10 off).
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on hand tools from $20, head lamps from $30, tool storage from $50, power tools from $119, fastening tools from $120, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Many items have additional offers as marked on page.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16." Impact-Resistant Poly Large Tool Box for $60 (low by $19).
Save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Gemmy LED Multi-color Christmas Light Projector for $14.99 ($17 off).
Save on power tools, hand tools, and accessories from Craftsman, DeWalt, and Milwaukee. Plus, many items have an extra discount for Ace Rewards members, and BOGO offers throughout the sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members enjoy exclusive discounts, coupons, and delivery offers. Not a member? (It's free to join).
Save 71% off the list price by applying coupon code "6BAV2DH4". (It's also a $10 drop from our March mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Kolliee via Amazon.
- supports up to 250-lbs.
- adjustable height
- flip up arms
- 360° swivel
- 30° tilt
- Model: KL-1
It's $101 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
Save 55% by clipping the 20% off on-page coupon and applying code "KW5FBVN8". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver at this price.
- Sold by AI-Direct via Amazon.
- made of aluminum alloy
- compatible with 4" to 12.9" screens
- adjustable tilt
- height adjust from 4.13" to 8.66"
- fits cases with max thickness of 15mm
- Model: LE784
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Brown.
- includes enough to cover 10 square feet
- genuine solid Teak wood (Tectona Grandis) in oil finish
- Model: BARE-WF2004
