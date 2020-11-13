New
Northern Tool
Mr. Heater Big Buddy Portable Propane Heater
$90 $110
Northern Tool pickup

Apply code "271096" to get the lowest price we could find by $30.

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $15.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • heats up to 450-sq. ft
  • wire guard
  • 4-position heat level control knob
  • built-in tip-over safety shut off
  • Model: MH18B
  • Code "271096"
  • Published 1 hr ago
