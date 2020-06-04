New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Motorola Moto E6 16GB Android Smartphone
$50 $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • It's priced at $50 when you activate today ($75 at a different point).
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 1.4GHz octa-core processor
  • 5.5" 1440x720 IPS LCD
  • 13MP and 5MP cameras
  • GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE compatible
  • Model: PAFG0014US
