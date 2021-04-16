New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Stage Right by Monoprice Recording Studio Desk
$50 $75
free shipping

Save $100 when you apply code "STUDIODESK." Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • raised platform shelf
  • keyboard tray
  • 38" x 31.5" x 24" with 19" deep upper shelf
  • Model: 625919
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "STUDIODESK"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desks Monoprice Monoprice
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 66% -- $50 Buy Now