Mitsubishi Dye Sublimation Photo Printer for $350
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Mitsubishi Dye Sublimation Photo Printer
$350 $700
free shipping

That's half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • thermal transfer
  • 300 x 300 dpi resolution
  • print sizes from 2" x 6" to 6" x 8"
  • uses 5" and 6" paper rolls
  • Model: CP-K60DW-S
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Printers & Scanners B&H Photo Video Mitsubishi
Mac Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 50% -- $350 Buy Now