Mitsubishi Dye Sublimation Photo Printer for $350

That's half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- thermal transfer
- 300 x 300 dpi resolution
- print sizes from 2" x 6" to 6" x 8"
- uses 5" and 6" paper rolls
- Model: CP-K60DW-S
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In White.
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 18ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 250-sheet paper tray
- 5" color touchscreen
Coupon code "48886" takes 5% off for the only discounted price we found. You'd pay at least $110 for the slower but easier to find HL-L2300D. Buy Now at Staples
- up to 2400x600 dpi printing
- 2-sided printing
- up to 30ppm
- Model: HL-L2320D
This price ties our mention from April as an all time low and a savings of $145 off the list price when you apply code "MDE3". Buy Now at Sain Smart
- 0.4mm nozzle
- 180 mm/s nozzle speed
- 8.7" x 8.7" x 9.8" build area
- 1.75mm PLA, TPU, ABS, PETG compatible filaments
- heated build plate
- USB and SD card slot
Apply coupon code "48886" to get $5 under our October mention and get the lowest price we could find by $5. Although, most retailers charge at least $280. Buy Now at Staples
- 21 ppm printing
- 150-sheet paper tray
- works w/ Alexa
- cartridge-free toner tank
- Model: 5HG80A
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
That's a low by $55 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.3" always-on AMOLED display
- 14 sport modes
- 20-day battery life
- water resistance to 165 feet
- 12 military grade certifications
- works in extreme temperatures, including rapid temperature changes from -40 to 158°F for up to two hours
- Model: W1919US5N
- UPC: 851572007696
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
