Milwaukee Packout 2-Wheel Hand Truck Cart
$177 in cart $250
free shipping

That's $22 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • transports up to 400 lbs.
  • 10" wheels tucked inboard for additional clearance
  • folding load plate
  • Model: 48-22-8415
