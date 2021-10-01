That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold separately are the battery and charger. This is the tool only.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- HEPA filter
- 30-minute run time
- Model: 0880-20
It's over half off at $70 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Swivel steering
- Automatic height adjustment
- Quick release handle
- On-board cleaning tools
- Model: NEU250
That's $259 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 60-minute runtime
Clip the coupon on the product page to get this deal. That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 47.8" H x 5.3" W x 10" D
- no filter or maintenance necessary
- includes LED headlights, magnetic charger, 2 disposable pads, & 12-oz. bottle of multi-surface hard floor cleaner
- Model: VM252
- UPC: 622356562041
You'd pay at least double for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bissell via eBay.
- motorized turbo brush
- dusting brush
- extension hose
- crevice tool
- on-board storage
- removable 22V battery
- Model: 19851
- UPC: 011120247107
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
That's a savings of $19 off the price of the pipe cutter. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- To get this deal, select item and add both to the cart. Discount will apply automatically.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- handheld
- adjustment mechanism
- tool-free blade change
- chrome rollers
- 1/8" to 1-1/8" cut capacity
Save $8 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- ergonomic handle
- lanyard hole
- rust protection
- Model: 48-22-4204
That's $2 less than you'd pay in store at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- hex shanks
- chrome plated bits
- high torque ratchet
- precision machined bit tips
- Model: 48-22-2322
You'll pay $21 more from Milwaukee direct. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 3/8" drill driver
- 2 lithium-ion batteries and charger
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
