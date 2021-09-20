It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Redlithium CP2.0 battery and charger
- Redlithium CP2.0 battery and charger
- 2-speeds
- includes case and two batteries
- Model: M18
Add it to the cart for $50 off and the lowest price we found by $14. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- two M18 Redlithium CP2.0 batteries, multi-voltage charger, carrying case, and belt clip
- two M18 Redlithium CP2.0 batteries, multi-voltage charger, carrying case, and belt clip
- 1/2" metal ratcheting single sleeve chuck
- 18-volt brushless motor
- 500-in. lbs. torque
- Model: 2801-22CT
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 30 accessories
- 3/8" chuck
- Model: LD120VA
That is a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" brushless drill/driver w/ up to 650-lbs torque, variable-speed trigger, and keyless chuck
- 1/4" brushless impact driver w/ up to 1,800-lbs torque, electronic speed control with 3 speed settings
- 2.0mAh battery and charger
- charging station and tool storage wall cabinet
- includes double-ended driver bit, single-ended driver bit, 2 bit holders, 2 belt clips, and auxiliary handle
- Model: KLC 2124A-03
That's the best price we could find by $4. It's $5 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- D-handle and rotating side handle
- brushless motor
- 1,500 rpm
- Model: DCH133B
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
This tool set's $70 price tag disappears when you buy it alongside the tool center linked below. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Click here to see the Craftsman Tool Center.
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery, depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
There are over 30 to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
There are over 30 to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured Igloo Legend Red 5-Quart Cooler for $14.99 ($8 off)
Save $8 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Save $8 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- ergonomic handle
- lanyard hole
- rust protection
- Model: 48-22-4204
That's $2 less than you'd pay in store at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
That's $2 less than you'd pay in store at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- hex shanks
- chrome plated bits
- high torque ratchet
- precision machined bit tips
- Model: 48-22-2322
You'll pay $21 more from Milwaukee direct. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
You'll pay $21 more from Milwaukee direct. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 3/8" drill driver
- 2 lithium-ion batteries and charger
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- contractor bag
- Model: 2494-22
Add the battery to your order by clicking "Select Item" on the product page – that's a $79 savings on the battery alone. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Add the battery to your order by clicking "Select Item" on the product page – that's a $79 savings on the battery alone. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 1/2" drill driver
- 1/4" hex impact driver
- 2 x 18-volt Li-ion batteries
- Charger
- Carrying case
- Model: 2691-22
- UPC: 728639296853, 004524215933, 045242159338
