eBay · 39 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeWalt XTREME 12V MAX 3/8" Drill Driver Kit
$78 $130
free shipping

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • includes drill, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and tool bag
  • brushless motor
  • 3/8" ratcheting chuck
  • 2-speed transmission
  • 15 clutch settings
  • LED light
  • Model: DCD701F2R
  • Expires 11/30/2020
