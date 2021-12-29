That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- spring-assisted open
- stainless steel partially-serrated tanto blade
- camo scales
- Model: 48-22-1535
-
Published 9 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pink.
- 3.25" stainless steel blade
- 4.5" closed
- ABS handle
- pocket clip
- Model: MU-A002
That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.9" 7Cr17MoV blade
- G10 fiberglass handle scales
- ambidexterous pivot lock mechanism
- Model: 31-003928
It's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- holds 5 credit cards
- 1.75" fine edge blade
- Model: 31-002521N
That's a savings of a buck off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Choose from a variety of shelving and totes. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Some items get their discounts from Ace Rewards offers. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Maxit 54.5" Resin Shelving Unit for $34.99 ($10 low).
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Large & X-Large at this price.
- Scheduled delivery starts at $8.99 or choose free in-store pickup.
- reinforced palm
- SMARTSWIPE touchscreen compatible knuckle
- Model: 48-73-0012
Most stores charge at least $70 for just one flashlight. Add two to cart to get this deal. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Discount applies at checkout.
- 2 light modes
- 4M drop rated
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: 2160-21
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge $140 ($51 more) for the same quantity. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- 125° flood beam coverage
- high, medium, low, and eco modes
- IP54 rated for water and dust resistance
- Model: 2115-21
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- cut-away blade body shape
- protective black oxide coating
- assortment of blades for use in wood, drywall, and PVC
- Model: 49-25-1135
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|37%
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register