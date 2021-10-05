That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Gen i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
- 8GB memory, 128GB storage
- microSDXC card reader
- USB-C
- 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VDV-00001
That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1 GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PVZ-00003
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
At $50 off, this is the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- In four colors (Black pictured).
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
That's $5 under our August mention, and $5 less than a refurb model costs at other major stores. Alternatively, the refurb 32GB model costs $99.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- A 60-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- In Black or White.
That's $30 under our July mention of a new bundle, and most retailers charge at least $159 for a factory-sealed tablet with no bookcover. (It's the best deal by $55 for a new bookcover bundle today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Mediatek MT8768T processor
- 8.7" 1340x800 WXGA+ display
- 8MP AF rear and 2MP front cameras
- Android Q OS
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Model: SM-T220NZSBXAR
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
That's $20 off and the best price we could find for this classic keyboard. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- USB 2.0 interface
- Model: LXM-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- Model: FST-00001
