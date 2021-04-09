New
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface 3 10th-Gen. i5 13.5" Touch Laptop
$699 $1,200
free shipping

That's $96 less than our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. It's also $201 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Matte Black.
  • Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: PKX00003
