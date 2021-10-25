Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $217. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: LUJ-00005
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Sandstone.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
Today only, save on a number of discounted Apple refurbs at Woot. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies
- Refurb Apple iMac Core i5 21.5" (2015) for $299.99 (pictured, low by $50)
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
That's the best price we could find by $213. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Ice Blue.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual core processor
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 81VU0079US
- UPC: 195477541221
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
That's a $41 drop since Monday and $380 less than you'd pay elsewhere brand new. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay, in like new condition.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JQL-00001
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- Model: FST-00001
