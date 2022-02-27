It's $50 under Microsoft's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- compatible with iOS, Windows, Mac OS, and Android
- includes Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word apps
- Model: QQ2-01024
Published 42 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Most other stores charge $35 or more for the software; none offer the refund bonus. Buy Now at Amazon
- Other versions start from $14.97.
- put your federal refund on an Amazon gift card and you can get a 3% bonus
- ($2,000 per gift card, maximum $5,175 per customer)
Apply coupon code "SMS10" to save 93% off and increase your chances of getting a new job. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Automated job application
- Up to 150 job applications each day
- 1 weekly consultation call
- CV Improvement Tips
- Unlimited Linkedin profile emails
Hear from seven of today's leading Black scholars to expand your knowledge of Black history with these three classes, available for free all month long. Shop Now
- includes lessons on the past, present, and future
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's the best price we could find by $137. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: DTI-00001
Aside from a tie with Walmart, it's the best price we could find by $5 and the first discount we've seen on this hard to find item. Buy Now at Amazon
- iconic green X button
- D-pad highlights
- up to 40-hours of battery life (also supports AA batteries)
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Model: QAU-00044
Most stores charge at least $46 more. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 10MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 8PN-00001
