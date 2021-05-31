Metaltech ScaffoldBench 4-in-1 1,100-lb. Capacity System for $230
New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Metaltech ScaffoldBench 4-in-1 1,100-lb. Capacity System
$230 $250
pickup

Coupon code "274198" cuts it to $118 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Pick up in store to avoid the $231 delivery charge.
Features
  • transforms to function as a 6-foot Baker scaffold, a garage storage unit, a utility cart, and a mobile workbench w/ miter saw stand
  • Model: I-CISCMT
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "274198"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tools & Hardware Northern Tool Metaltech
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Northern Tool 26% -- $230 Buy Now