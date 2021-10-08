Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $47 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Brushless motor
- Battery and charger not included
- Model: XDT13Z
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
Add item to cart to bag a free DeWalt 12V 5/8" Circular Saw ($139 value). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- hog ring anvil to easily change sockets
- XR batteries w/ fuel gauge
- 3 LEDs w/ 20-second delay after trigger release
- Model: DCF883M2
That is $50 off and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- keyless chuck attachment
- locking bit holder
- EC brushless motor
- right-angle attachment
- offset-angle attachment
- 2 batteries, 1 charger
- carrying bag
- Model: GSR12V-300FCB22
That's $128 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Hit the "Select Item" button on the product page to add the battery to your order.
- 650 ft./lbs torque
- 4 mode drive control
- auto shut-off control
- Model: 2962-20
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32 1" insert bits
- 10 2" power bits
- 2" socket adapter
- two insert bit holders
- two 3-1/2" power bits
- three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98348
It's the best deal we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapts sockets for use with high torque impact drivers and driver-drills
- Model: A-97031
It's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- variable speed control dial (10,000 to 30,000 RPM)
- smooth rack-and-pinion fine depth adjustment system
- quick release cam lock
- Model: RT0701C
- UPC: 758353348903, 088381652872
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- 3/8" FD09Z Driver-Drill with 2-speeds
- DT03Z impact Driver with variable speed
- built-in LED light
- includes 2 lithium-ion batteries
- Model: CT232
- UPC: 088381874113
