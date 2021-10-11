Apply code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this price. You'd pay at least $279 for a new saw elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- accepts DW7231 miter saw mounting brackets (not included)
- folds for storage and transport
- 1,000-lb. capacity
- weighs 15.4-lbs.
- Model: DWX725
- UPC: 885911078597
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
- extending arms
- 500-lbs. weight capacity
- 20" quick attach tool mounts
- 43. 5" W x 20" D x 6. 5" H folded size
- Model: PM-4000
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- 32 1" insert bits
- 10 2" power bits
- 2" socket adapter
- two insert bit holders
- two 3-1/2" power bits
- three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98348
- adapts sockets for use with high torque impact drivers and driver-drills
- Model: A-97031
- variable speed control dial (10,000 to 30,000 RPM)
- smooth rack-and-pinion fine depth adjustment system
- quick release cam lock
- Model: RT0701C
- UPC: 758353348903, 088381652872
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
- Powerful 15 AMP direct drive motor for improved performance; 4,600 RPM
- Dual post compound pivoting arm
- Miter cuts 0-45 left and 0-52 right
- Positive miter stops at 9 settings: 15, 22.5, 30, 45, right or left and 0 (90 cuts)
- Bevel cuts up to 45 to the left
- Weighs only 27.3 lbs. for easy portability
- Precision machined aluminum base ensures accurate cuts
- Performs compound cutting operations
- Shaft lock for easy blade changes
- Features powerful 15 amp motor and dual post compound pivoting arm
- Provides a large capability with cuts 52 degrees right and 47 degrees left with 9 positive stops at 15, 22-1/2, 30, 45 degrees left or right and 0 degrees
- Durably designed with a machined aluminum base, dual aluminum base, dual slide rails and a carbide tip blade
- Saw includes vertical vise, blade, wrench and triangular rule
- Covered by 1-Year warranty
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
