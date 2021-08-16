LetsFit Water-Resistant Sport Smartwatch for $24

New
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
$24 $60
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- heart rate monitor
- 1.3" touch display
- activity tracker
- stopwatch
- alarm clock
- Model: ID216
BuyDig · 1 mo ago
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch and Activity Tracker
$90 $200
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Available in Black.
- vibration alerts
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- tracks steps, calories, & more
- Model: 100168900
SideDeal · 1 mo ago
Incase Hardshell Case for 13" MacBook Air
$10 $50
free shipping for members
You'd pay at least $31 more at other retailers. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Available in Blue. (Select the color in cart.)
- Rubberized feet
- Precision cutouts for full access to ports, lights and buttons
- Ventilation to avoid overheating
SideDeal · 33 mins ago
Mr. Coffee Easy Espresso & Cappuccino Machine w/ Milk Frother
$79 $230
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- 15-bar Italian pump
- reversible drip tray
- removable 30-oz. water reservoir
- Model: BVMCECMPT1000
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
Ring LED Motion-Activated Outdoor Lights w/ Smart Bridge
from $49
free shipping
Save up to $53, depending on the pack size you choose. Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping. Shop Now at SideDeal
- You must select the quantity in cart before adding the coupon code.
- 2-Pack for $49 (low by $31)
- 4-Pack for $98 (low by $42)
- 6-Pack for $147 (low by $53)
- Connects to the Ring Bridge to enable smart controls
- Motion-activated notifications and adjust settings with the Ring App
- 80 lumens of brightness with 3500K color temperature
- Pairs with Ring lights, doorbells, and cameras via the Ring Bridge
- Weather-resistant
SideDeal · 3 days ago
Trunk Boss Car Organizer w/ Cooler
$17 $54
free shipping
Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" yields free shipping, which makes this the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 1 Collapsible trunk organizer
- 1 Insulated tote
- 25-can capacity
- Organizer has 6 pockets and 44-qt. capacity
