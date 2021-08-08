Lenovo Yoga A940 9th-Gen i7 27" 4K All-in-One Desktop PC w/ 32GB RAM for $1,579
New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Lenovo Yoga A940 9th-Gen i7 27" 4K All-in-One Desktop PC w/ 32GB RAM
$1,579 $2,620
free shipping

That's $779 less than buying from Lenovo directly. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz 8-core CPU
  • 27" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS Touchscreen display
  • 32GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
  • AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Lenovo ActivePen
  • Model: F0E5002DUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops eBay Lenovo
Core i7 AMD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 39% -- $1579 Buy Now