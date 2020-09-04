New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i5 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$900 $1,749
free shipping

That's $62 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $319.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake 4-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: 20SA000FUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 14 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD 2-in-1 Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% -- $900 Buy Now
Lenovo   $962 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price