That's $62 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $319.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake 4-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SA000FUS
Published 1 hr ago
Save up to $1,230 on Thinkpad models. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Coupon code "THINKMORE" bags this discount.
- You may have to override another auto-applying coupon.
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only and stock will vary by ZIP code.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Lenovo Digital Pen
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Apply coupon code "M1BUYNOW" to make this the lowest price we've seen by $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- wireless screen mirroring
- Model: M1
Apply code "PARTYFOR25" for the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
- 2GB RAM
- 1280 x 800 resolution
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". It's the best we could find by $20, although most sellers charge over $160. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution IPS display
- TUV low blue-light certification
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E24-10
That's at least $600 less than you'd pay at another Lenovo storefront and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NKS4LR00
