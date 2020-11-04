New
Lenovo ThinkPad P15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD & 4GB GPU
$1,349 $2,949
It's $210 under the early Black Friday doorbuster price at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • NVIDIA Quadro T1000 4GB graphics
  • Model: 20SUS07V00
