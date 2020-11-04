It's $210 under the early Black Friday doorbuster price at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- NVIDIA Quadro T1000 4GB graphics
- Model: 20SUS07V00
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" and save $33 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $139. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on laptops, peripherals, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Razer
Save on a wide range of laptops and desktops, plus find deals on printers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct.It's $4 less than the next best price for this item in new condition from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" drops it to $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Apply coupon code "ACCEXTRA8" to save. That's $47 off list, the best price we could find, and $9 lower than we saw the 16" version last month. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 24L capacity
- Water-resistant polyester
- Model: GX40X54263
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
